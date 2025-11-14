NOTA on the Rise: A New Political Expression in Bihar Elections

The NOTA (None of the Above) option witnessed a slight increase in the Bihar assembly elections compared to previous years, according to data from the Election Commission. However, it remains lower than its peak in 2015.

Votes were tallied after elections held on November 6 and 11. The NDA was poised for a significant victory, leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP achieving a notably high strike rate. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan struggled to secure 35 seats.

Over 7.45 crore eligible voters participated in this election, achieving a record-high turnout of 66.91%. Among them, 1.81% or 6,65,870 voters, opted for NOTA. This option was introduced in 2013 following a Supreme Court ruling, allowing voters to express disapproval without compromising their anonymity.

