NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on track for a commanding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, with emerging trends indicating a win exceeding 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to become the largest party, securing 16 seats and leading in 75 constituencies. The Janata Dal (United) has won 10 seats and leads in 74. Jubilant BJP and JD-U supporters marked the NDA's triumph by distributing sweets in Patna.

Despite setbacks, the RJD finds a silver lining in Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's lead from Raghopur, overcoming an earlier trailing. Other NDA constituents showcase impressive performances; LJP (Ram Vilas) has one win and leads in 19 seats, Hindustan Awam Morcha triumphs in one and leads in four, while RLM leads in four constituencies.

The counting process illuminated the NDA's early dominance, as the opposition Mahagathbandhan faces significant setbacks with the RJD securing four wins and leading in 21, Congress winning one seat and leading in four, while CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) show limited advances. Meanwhile, AIMIM gains two seats and leads in three, and the Bahujan Samaj Party leads in one.

Celebrating the victory, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad commended the Bihar electorate for rising above caste and community divides. He praised the public trust in Nitish Kumar's governance and their rejection of past regimes. Union Minister and JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh emphasized the vote for continued development under Kumar's leadership. Lovely Anand of JD-U attributed the victory to their developmental work.

Contrarily, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused electoral manipulation, alleging voter list and EVM tampering. Bihar's two-phase elections recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, driven by women's participation surpassing men's by 8.8%, marking the state's highest turnout since 1951. (ANI)

