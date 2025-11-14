NDA Secures Victory in Bihar, Modi's Influence Praised

Following a decisive lead in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has declared the results as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision. Speaking to ANI, Bhatia highlighted how the electorate endorsed the NDA's roadmap under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Referring to the coalition's success, Bhatia emphasized that the electorate rebuffed the INDIA bloc's approach, highlighting a rejection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political strategies. He criticized the Opposition for relying on rhetoric and shifting focus from core governance issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, branding the results as a pursuit of a 'Developed Bihar' and marking a departure from 'jungle raj' politics. The outcome was attributed to the formidable performance of BJP and JD(U), alongside allies like Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)