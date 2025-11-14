NDA Strengthens Hold in Bihar Amid Election Success

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures a significant advantage in the ongoing vote count for the Bihar assembly elections, BJP's Danapur candidate, Ram Kripal Yadav, extends his gratitude to the electorate after a resounding win. Yadav defeated RJD contender Rita Lal Roy by a sizable margin of 29,133 votes.

In an interview with ANI, Yadav expressed, "The victory belongs to the great voters of Danapur. It's a testament to their belief in Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's NDA alliance. Our focus remains on serving Danapur's citizens with diligence." Danapur Diara, a flood-prone locality in Patna, participated actively in the elections' initial phase.

Meanwhile, the RJD has raised concerns about voter access in Danapur, citing halted boat services that left many unable to vote. With only one steamer servicing the area, accessibility was severely limited, heightening tensions over possible incidents.

The NDA approaches a historic milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, currently leading with approximately 203 seats, echoing their impressive 2010 outcome of 206 seats. Both BJP and JD(U) have shown unexpectedly strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)