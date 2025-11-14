Bihar Decides: NDA's Commanding Victory Seals Development Agenda

In a landmark electoral outcome, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) solidified its dominance in the Bihar Assembly election results, with BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserting that the victory underscores public backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development-focused agenda. Bhatia emphasized that PM Modi's influential appeal once again resonated with the voters.

Gaurav Bhatia highlighted the NDA's triumph in securing over 200 seats under Narendra Modi's guidance, signaling a significant win over the INDIA bloc's campaign narrative. He critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition of resorting to rhetoric rather than addressing substantive governance issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the NDA's electoral performance, interpreting it as an endorsement for a 'Developed Bihar' and an explicit rejection of 'jungle raj' and divisive politics. The NDA's success is credited to strong performances by key parties like the BJP and JD(U), alongside support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

