JMM's Discontent in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan Politics
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji criticized the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar for allegedly sidelining her party during seat-sharing negotiations. The JMM decided not to contest elections citing conspiracies by allies like RJD and Congress. Maji remarked on Congress's weak performance, leading to questions on alliance integrity.
In a candid assertion, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji on Friday alleged that her party faced last-minute discrimination in the Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' seat-sharing process. She pointed out that this oversight contributed to the opposition's underwhelming performance in the elections.
Maji lamented the lack of adherence to the coalition's spirit, stating that while JMM expected to contest in allocated seats, they found themselves excluded. The party claims it was sidelined due to a political conspiracy by allies RJD and Congress, compelling JMM to retract its candidates altogether.
Despite the alliance's setbacks, Maji expressed astonishment at Congress's ineffective campaign, which saw them winning a solitary seat. JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey stressed the need for the alliance to reflect on these issues to maintain cohesion.
