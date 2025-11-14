JMM's Discontent in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan Politics

In a candid assertion, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji on Friday alleged that her party faced last-minute discrimination in the Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' seat-sharing process. She pointed out that this oversight contributed to the opposition's underwhelming performance in the elections.

Maji lamented the lack of adherence to the coalition's spirit, stating that while JMM expected to contest in allocated seats, they found themselves excluded. The party claims it was sidelined due to a political conspiracy by allies RJD and Congress, compelling JMM to retract its candidates altogether.

Despite the alliance's setbacks, Maji expressed astonishment at Congress's ineffective campaign, which saw them winning a solitary seat. JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey stressed the need for the alliance to reflect on these issues to maintain cohesion.