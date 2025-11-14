Unexpected Triumph: Nitish Kumar Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

In a startling turn of events, the NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, clinched an unexpected landslide victory in Bihar's state elections. Supriya Sule of the NCP described the results as a surprise to both winners and observers.

The crushing defeat of the Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance highlights the incumbent CM's leadership. Sule praised Nitish Kumar for his effective campaign, attributing the result to his popularity and administrative schemes.

Concerns over electronic voting machines and electoral processes have been raised. However, Sule emphasized that these are distinct from issues affecting the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra.