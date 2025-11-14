Left Menu

Unexpected Triumph: Nitish Kumar Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed surprise over the NDA's overwhelming victory in the Bihar elections led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Despite predictions of a challenging race, Kumar's leadership and recent schemes contributed significantly to the outcome, illustrating strong voter confidence in his governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:35 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, the NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, clinched an unexpected landslide victory in Bihar's state elections. Supriya Sule of the NCP described the results as a surprise to both winners and observers.

The crushing defeat of the Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance highlights the incumbent CM's leadership. Sule praised Nitish Kumar for his effective campaign, attributing the result to his popularity and administrative schemes.

Concerns over electronic voting machines and electoral processes have been raised. However, Sule emphasized that these are distinct from issues affecting the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra.

