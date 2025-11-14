Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav's Political Gamble: A Setback at Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, finished third in Bihar's Mahua seat elections. Expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap formed Janshakti Janta Dal. LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh won the seat. His expulsion was linked to a controversial social media post, later attributed to hacking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:18 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav's Political Gamble: A Setback at Mahua
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, finished third in the Mahua seat election in Bihar on Friday. The competition saw LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh triumph over RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by a margin of 44,997 votes.

After his expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap launched his own political party, the Janshakti Janta Dal. He secured 35,703 votes, falling behind both Singh, who polled 87,641 votes, and Raushan, with 42,644 votes, as reported by the Election Commission.

The expulsion from RJD came after Tej Pratap reportedly admitted to being in a relationship. Though he later deleted the post and claimed his account was hacked, this controversy led Lalu Prasad to disown him for his perceived irresponsible behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025