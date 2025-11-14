Tej Pratap Yadav's Political Gamble: A Setback at Mahua
Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, finished third in Bihar's Mahua seat elections. Expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap formed Janshakti Janta Dal. LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh won the seat. His expulsion was linked to a controversial social media post, later attributed to hacking.
In a surprising turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, finished third in the Mahua seat election in Bihar on Friday. The competition saw LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh triumph over RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by a margin of 44,997 votes.
After his expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap launched his own political party, the Janshakti Janta Dal. He secured 35,703 votes, falling behind both Singh, who polled 87,641 votes, and Raushan, with 42,644 votes, as reported by the Election Commission.
The expulsion from RJD came after Tej Pratap reportedly admitted to being in a relationship. Though he later deleted the post and claimed his account was hacked, this controversy led Lalu Prasad to disown him for his perceived irresponsible behavior.
