PM Modi Slams Congress: Predicts Internal Rift Over 'Negative Agenda'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, dubbing it the 'Muslim League Maoist Congress' (MMC), and predicted a potential rift within the party over its negative agenda. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi following Bihar's electoral victory, Modi suggested that Congress's current direction is causing discomfort even among its own ranks.

Highlighting intra-party unease, Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election activities, describing a pond dip in Begusarai as a metaphor for Congress's sinking influence. He warned Congress's allies that the party serves as a 'liability' and 'parasite', jeopardizing coalition partners by absorbing their voter bases.

Applauding the National Democratic Alliance's landslide win in Bihar, Modi assured the state's people that the return of 'Jungle Raj' is permanently thwarted. Celebrating the NDA's 167-seat victory over the Mahagathbandhan's 25, he attributed this triumph to women and youth eager for progress. Figures indicate BJP secured 78 seats, Janata Dal (U) 66, and Lok Janshakti Party 16, while RJD managed 20 and Congress only 3.

