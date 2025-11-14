Left Menu

PM Modi Slams Congress: Predicts Internal Rift Over 'Negative Agenda'

In a sharp critique, PM Narendra Modi labeled Congress as the 'Muslim League Maoist Congress', forecasting a possible split due to internal disagreements over its 'negative agenda'. Modi's remarks came after a BJP victory in Bihar, denouncing Congress as a liability to its allies and a threat to Bihar's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:54 IST
PM Modi Slams Congress: Predicts Internal Rift Over 'Negative Agenda'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube of Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, dubbing it the 'Muslim League Maoist Congress' (MMC), and predicted a potential rift within the party over its negative agenda. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi following Bihar's electoral victory, Modi suggested that Congress's current direction is causing discomfort even among its own ranks.

Highlighting intra-party unease, Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election activities, describing a pond dip in Begusarai as a metaphor for Congress's sinking influence. He warned Congress's allies that the party serves as a 'liability' and 'parasite', jeopardizing coalition partners by absorbing their voter bases.

Applauding the National Democratic Alliance's landslide win in Bihar, Modi assured the state's people that the return of 'Jungle Raj' is permanently thwarted. Celebrating the NDA's 167-seat victory over the Mahagathbandhan's 25, he attributed this triumph to women and youth eager for progress. Figures indicate BJP secured 78 seats, Janata Dal (U) 66, and Lok Janshakti Party 16, while RJD managed 20 and Congress only 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

 Global
2
Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

 India
3
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

 India
4
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025