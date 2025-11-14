Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), launched a sharp critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party following the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election results. In a post on X, Badal sarcastically remarked that the real victor was the Punjab Police, not the political party, despite AAP's win.

The by-election saw AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu emerge victorious with a 12,091 vote margin, having switched allegiances from SAD. Meanwhile, SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur received 30,558 votes, trailing Sandhu. Congress's Karanbir Singh and BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu also lagged significantly in the polls.

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the victory as an endorsement of their governance model, calling it a triumph of 'politics of work.' They promised to fulfill election pledges, emphasizing public trust in AAP's leadership in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)