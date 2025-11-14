BJP's 'Tsunami' Victory in Bihar: A Seal of Trust

The Bihar polls concluded with a resounding victory for the BJP-led NDA, described by party chief J P Nadda as a 'tsunami' mandate. The elections have been viewed as an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's governance and a rejection of the 'jungle raj' associated with the RJD's past rule.

Nadda emphasized that the people of Bihar have demonstrated unprecedented trust in Modi, terming the NDA's win as historic. He accused the Mahagathbandhan of divisive politics and credited the victory to the public's aspiration for development and stability in the state.

The election results reaffirm the support for the 'double engine' government of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nadda highlighted the victory as a clear rejection of corruption and instability, aiming to transform Bihar into a developed state.

(With inputs from agencies.)