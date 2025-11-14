Left Menu

BJP's 'Tsunami' Victory in Bihar: A Seal of Trust

The BJP, led by J P Nadda, secured a massive victory in the Bihar elections, marked as a 'tsunami' against the opposition. This represents a strong mandate for good governance and development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, firmly rejecting the 'jungle raj' of the previous RJD rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST
BJP's 'Tsunami' Victory in Bihar: A Seal of Trust
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar polls concluded with a resounding victory for the BJP-led NDA, described by party chief J P Nadda as a 'tsunami' mandate. The elections have been viewed as an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's governance and a rejection of the 'jungle raj' associated with the RJD's past rule.

Nadda emphasized that the people of Bihar have demonstrated unprecedented trust in Modi, terming the NDA's win as historic. He accused the Mahagathbandhan of divisive politics and credited the victory to the public's aspiration for development and stability in the state.

The election results reaffirm the support for the 'double engine' government of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nadda highlighted the victory as a clear rejection of corruption and instability, aiming to transform Bihar into a developed state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

 Global
2
Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

 India
3
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

 India
4
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025