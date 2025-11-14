Left Menu

Modi Urges Political Mobilization for Voter Roll Revision Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on all political parties to engage their workers in the current special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Modi praised Bihar's response to the initiative, which aims to purify voter lists. This revision covers nine states and three Union territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all political parties to mobilize their workers for the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Addressing BJP workers post the NDA's electoral victory in Bihar, Modi lauded the state's people for supporting the initiative to clean up voter lists.

The exercise, aimed at ensuring the accuracy of the electoral rolls, covers nine states and three Union territories. Modi emphasized the importance of each political party's involvement in this process, urging them to station their members at polling booths to assist in the revision efforts.

The second phase of this campaign, initiated on November 4, is set to continue until December 4, with the draft electoral rolls expected on December 9 and final versions to follow on February 7. Despite opposition from some regional parties, the process requires documents such as the Aadhaar card for verification.

