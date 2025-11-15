Left Menu

Tariff Changes and the Future of Coffee Prices

Donald Trump announced that further tariff rollbacks are unlikely, predicting a fall in coffee and food prices due to recent import duty exemptions. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned the rollback was minor and anticipated a decrease in coffee prices shortly.

Updated: 15-11-2025 05:47 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he doesn't foresee the need for additional tariff rollbacks. His comments come as he predicts a decrease in the cost of coffee and other food items, following the announcement of exemptions from import duties made earlier that day.

When questioned about potential further changes, Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, asserted, "I don't think it'll be necessary." His remarks suggest a shift in the administration's trade policy approach.

Trump described the recent actions as "a little bit of a rollback" and expressed optimism that the prices of coffee, which he noted were previously high, will decrease substantially in the near term.

