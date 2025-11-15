Left Menu

Blasts in Jammu and Kashmir: A Deep-Rooted Conspiracy Unveiled

A deadly explosion near a police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed at least nine lives, triggering a high-profile investigation. Linked to a larger terror plot, substantial seizures of explosives occurred, indicating a premeditated attempt to cause chaos. Authorities are uncovering the intricate webs of this larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:28 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine fatalities and numerous injuries were reported after a substantial explosion rocked the vicinity of Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir last Friday night.

Efforts to manage the aftermath were promptly initiated by Inspector General Pawan Kumar Sharma of the CRPF, who arrived on-site to oversee rescue operations and boost local security measures.

Security forces sealed off the affected area while ongoing investigations into the blast's cause are conducted. Following the incident, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also assessed the situation over a visit.

Officials urged public cooperation and abstinence from entering the affected zones as rescue and inquiry operations continue. Deployment of sniffer dogs and substantial security presence denotes the gravity of the situation.

Related to previous incidents, the Delhi explosion's threads are entwined with contentious posters in Nowgam, leading to an FIR and subsequent actions against a Jaish-e-Mohammed module. Arrests spanned several regions, and significant artillery recoveries underline possible intentions of mass destruction.

The investigation further discovered connections to the vehicle used in the Red Fort explosion, substantiating the planned nature of these attacks. As security agencies scramble to minimize threats, crucial forensic samples have been sent for analysis to uncover the plot's depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

