NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar: A Blow to Mahagathbandhan

In a decisive outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the coalition swept the Bihar assembly polls, securing a commanding three-fourths majority in the 243-member house. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the victory, interpreting it as a public rebuke to the opposition's allegations over vote tampering.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde emphasized that the results highlight a strong wave of support for development initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly among women and young voters. "People have rejected the notion of 'jungleraj' and have embraced the path of development," he stated, adding that Rahul Gandhi's campaign efforts were ineffectual.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition Mahagathbandhan for their persistent accusations involving electoral processes. He suggested that the time spent blaming electronic voting machines and officials could be better used on introspective assessments to improve their political strategies.

The NDA's impressive performance saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the single-largest party with 89 seats, trailed by Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats. The coalition's strike rate remained high, unlike the Mahagathbandhan, which suffered heavy losses. Notably, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj failed to make an impact, signaling a challenging debut.

Other parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of the Mahagathbandhan, faced significant defeats as NDA allies like the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha improved their standings. Overall, the NDA's landslide victory presents a firm consolidation of its political foothold in Bihar.

