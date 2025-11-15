Left Menu

NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar: A Blow to Mahagathbandhan

The NDA triumphed in Bihar's assembly polls, securing a three-fourths majority. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde celebrated the victory as a public endorsement of development under PM Modi. Mahagathbandhan parties faced heavy losses, amid allegations of vote tampering. Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition's blame culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:35 IST
NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar: A Blow to Mahagathbandhan
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the coalition swept the Bihar assembly polls, securing a commanding three-fourths majority in the 243-member house. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the victory, interpreting it as a public rebuke to the opposition's allegations over vote tampering.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde emphasized that the results highlight a strong wave of support for development initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly among women and young voters. "People have rejected the notion of 'jungleraj' and have embraced the path of development," he stated, adding that Rahul Gandhi's campaign efforts were ineffectual.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition Mahagathbandhan for their persistent accusations involving electoral processes. He suggested that the time spent blaming electronic voting machines and officials could be better used on introspective assessments to improve their political strategies.

The NDA's impressive performance saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the single-largest party with 89 seats, trailed by Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats. The coalition's strike rate remained high, unlike the Mahagathbandhan, which suffered heavy losses. Notably, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj failed to make an impact, signaling a challenging debut.

Other parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of the Mahagathbandhan, faced significant defeats as NDA allies like the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha improved their standings. Overall, the NDA's landslide victory presents a firm consolidation of its political foothold in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025