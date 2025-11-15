Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Historic Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised NDA's victory in Bihar's 2025 elections as a triumph for development over jungle raj. With 67.13% voter turnout, the NDA secured a clear mandate, while opposition strategies failed. BJP and allies united, securing over 122 seats, promising governance and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST
NDA Triumphs in Historic Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crediting unity and a focus on development as key to the win over opposition narratives. The NDA surpassed the required majority, marking a decisive electoral triumph.

Shekhawat critiqued the opposition, noting attempts to influence voters with misleading promises and allegations. He emphasized that Bihar voters have firmly rejected politics based on falsehoods and baseless claims, such as vote rigging, prioritizing instead the promise of progress.

The elections, conducted in November, saw a historic turnout of 67.13%, reflecting significant public engagement. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies secured over 122 seats, reinforcing the NDA's pledge to continue focusing on good governance and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025