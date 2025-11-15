NDA Triumphs in Historic Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crediting unity and a focus on development as key to the win over opposition narratives. The NDA surpassed the required majority, marking a decisive electoral triumph.

Shekhawat critiqued the opposition, noting attempts to influence voters with misleading promises and allegations. He emphasized that Bihar voters have firmly rejected politics based on falsehoods and baseless claims, such as vote rigging, prioritizing instead the promise of progress.

The elections, conducted in November, saw a historic turnout of 67.13%, reflecting significant public engagement. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies secured over 122 seats, reinforcing the NDA's pledge to continue focusing on good governance and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)