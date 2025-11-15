Left Menu

Gehlot Condemns Tragic Nowgam Blast Amid Growing Security Concerns

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep condolences after a deadly blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed nine people. The explosion raises significant security concerns, emphasizing a link between recent events in Delhi and Nowgam. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:14 IST
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed heartfelt condolences early Saturday following a tragic blast at Nowgam police station, which took the lives of nine individuals and injured several others. The Nowgam explosion in Srinagar, similar to recent events in Delhi, has sparked fears about security and safety in the region.

In a statement on social media platform X, Gehlot described the incident as "heartbreaking" and expressed his concern over consecutive blasts in strategic areas. "The deaths in Nowgam add to the tragedy following the Delhi incident, highlighting an alarming situation," Gehlot remarked. He offered prayers for swift recovery of the injured and solace to grieving families.

Authorities report that the devastating explosion has led to heightened security measures in the vicinity of Nowgam police station. CRPF Inspector General Pawan Kumar Sharma and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat have been actively engaged in managing relief and security protocols. An investigation into the blast's incident is ongoing as officials urge public cooperation with security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

