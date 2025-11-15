Congress Calls for Strategy Overhaul After Bihar Blow

In a crucial meeting on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conferred with party president Mallikarjun Kharge to dissect the party's setbacks in the recent Bihar assembly elections. The dialogue aimed at developing a robust response strategy following the electoral defeat.

Joined by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken, and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, these party stalwarts convened to deliberate over Congress' unimpressive performance in Bihar, where they clinched merely six out of the 61 seats contested, marking their second-worst performance since 2010.

Gandhi described the election results as surprising and attributed the defeat to an allegedly unfair election process. He further emphasized the need for an in-depth review by Congress and its partners in the INDIA bloc, aiming for strategic improvements going forward.