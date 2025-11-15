Left Menu

Cash Transfers and Campaign Woes: Jan Suraaj's Election Misfortune in Bihar

Jan Suraaj, under former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, expressed disappointment over its unsuccessful campaign in Bihar's assembly elections. Despite addressing key issues, cash transfers to women by the ruling NDA influenced the outcome. The party failed to resonate with Muslim voters and plans to continue opposing the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:45 IST
  • India

Jan Suraaj, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, faced disappointment after failing to secure any seats in the Bihar assembly elections. The party cited cash transfers to women's accounts as a significant factor in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory.

Speaking to reporters, Jan Suraaj Party national president Uday Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcome but reiterated the party's commitment to opposing the ruling NDA. He highlighted that the party could not attract Muslim voters and noted that the electorate did not favor the return of the RJD.

Singh criticized the NDA government for transferring Rs 40,000 crore to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, alleging it was an attempt to influence voters despite the model code of conduct. The NDA secured a commanding win with BJP as the single largest party, emphasizing PM Modi's and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership.

