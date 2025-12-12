Election Campaign Violence: A Youth Leader Shot Amid Political Tensions in Dhaka

A youth leader and election candidate, Sharif Osman Hadi, was gravely injured in a shooting incident in Dhaka, raising alarm over political violence in Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the attack on Hadi, who is a prominent figure in the Inquilab Mancha, a right-wing cultural group that opposes the Awami League.

The shooting occurred in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, where Hadi was campaigning as an independent. Authorities have been instructed to swiftly apprehend the gunmen responsible for this 'completely unacceptable' act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)