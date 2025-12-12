Left Menu

Election Campaign Violence: A Youth Leader Shot Amid Political Tensions in Dhaka

Sharif Osman Hadi, a candidate and youth leader of the Inquilab Mancha, was critically injured by unknown gunmen in Dhaka during his campaign. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the attack and urged for swift action to apprehend the culprits, underlining the impact on Bangladesh's political climate ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A youth leader and election candidate, Sharif Osman Hadi, was gravely injured in a shooting incident in Dhaka, raising alarm over political violence in Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the attack on Hadi, who is a prominent figure in the Inquilab Mancha, a right-wing cultural group that opposes the Awami League.

The shooting occurred in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, where Hadi was campaigning as an independent. Authorities have been instructed to swiftly apprehend the gunmen responsible for this 'completely unacceptable' act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

