Diplomatic Strain: Trump Mediates Thailand-Cambodia Tensions
Amid escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over a border dispute, U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim brokered a ceasefire. The agreement is shaky as Thailand demands an apology over alleged landmines. Leaders are urged to uphold diplomatic dialogues to sustain peace.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the resolution of the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, despite Thailand's continued demands for an apology from Cambodia. Speaking on Friday, Trump noted that both nations were "going to be fine," though tensions remain high.
The conflict saw Thailand suspending a U.S.-brokered ceasefire after allegations arose that Cambodia had laid new landmines, leading to injuries among Thai soldiers. Cambodia has denied these claims, even as the border disagreement has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated that compliance with the ceasefire would only proceed following Cambodia's acknowledgment of the alleged breach. Meanwhile, both Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remain engaged in facilitating ongoing dialogue between the countries.
