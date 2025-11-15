Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Trump Mediates Thailand-Cambodia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over a border dispute, U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim brokered a ceasefire. The agreement is shaky as Thailand demands an apology over alleged landmines. Leaders are urged to uphold diplomatic dialogues to sustain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:51 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Trump Mediates Thailand-Cambodia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the resolution of the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, despite Thailand's continued demands for an apology from Cambodia. Speaking on Friday, Trump noted that both nations were "going to be fine," though tensions remain high.

The conflict saw Thailand suspending a U.S.-brokered ceasefire after allegations arose that Cambodia had laid new landmines, leading to injuries among Thai soldiers. Cambodia has denied these claims, even as the border disagreement has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated that compliance with the ceasefire would only proceed following Cambodia's acknowledgment of the alleged breach. Meanwhile, both Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remain engaged in facilitating ongoing dialogue between the countries.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025