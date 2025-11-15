Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Triumph Over Naxalism: A New Dawn

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced significant progress in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, with over 2,000 insurgents surrendering in two years. The government emphasizes its effective rehabilitation policies and efforts in regional development, particularly in Bastar, with a focus on tourism and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:27 IST
Chhattisgarh is witnessing a pivotal moment in its fight against Naxalism, as more than 2,000 cadres have surrendered over the past two years, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced. Efforts under the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy are showing tangible results in the region's quest for peace.

Addressing attendees during the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Jagdalpur, Sai attributed the progress to the firm resolve of the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. The chief minister assured that Bastar would undergo rapid development once the Naxal influence is completely uprooted.

Meanwhile, the state's efforts extend beyond counter-insurgency to economic rejuvenation. Sai highlighted infrastructure improvements in 327 villages as part of the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, enhancing connectivity and essential services. Moreover, the state aims to boost tourism, having granted industry status to the sector under its new industrial policy.

