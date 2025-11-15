Chhattisgarh's Triumph Over Naxalism: A New Dawn

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a pivotal moment in its fight against Naxalism, as more than 2,000 cadres have surrendered over the past two years, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced. Efforts under the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy are showing tangible results in the region's quest for peace.

Addressing attendees during the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Jagdalpur, Sai attributed the progress to the firm resolve of the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. The chief minister assured that Bastar would undergo rapid development once the Naxal influence is completely uprooted.

Meanwhile, the state's efforts extend beyond counter-insurgency to economic rejuvenation. Sai highlighted infrastructure improvements in 327 villages as part of the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, enhancing connectivity and essential services. Moreover, the state aims to boost tourism, having granted industry status to the sector under its new industrial policy.