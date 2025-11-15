Political Turmoil in Nuapada: BJP's Triumph Amidst 'Treachery' Accusations

In the wake of the BJP's sweeping victory in the Nuapada bypolls, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a scathing attack on BJD president Naveen Patnaik. At the heart of the controversy is the selection of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's son, Jay Dholakia, as the BJP candidate, a move criticized by Patnaik as 'treachery.'

Majhi vehemently defended the decision, dismissing Patnaik's accusations during a jubilant reception for Jay Dholakia, who triumphed with a significant margin of 83,748 votes. He questioned Patnaik's use of the term 'beiman,' pointing out past instances where leaders switched parties ahead of elections.

The political landscape in Nuapada remains tense, with the BJP affirming their commitment to regional development and challenging BJD's claims. Meanwhile, BJD leaders maintain their stance, arguing that Jay Dholakia's defection was unexpected and ill-timed, given his family's longstanding ties with the BJD.