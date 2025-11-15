Left Menu

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh has resigned from the BJP, protesting a showcause notice accusing him of 'anti-party' activities. Singh criticizes the party's corruption, targeting key figures. His political journey, marred by dissent, adds fuel to the controversies surrounding intra-party dynamics and governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:34 IST
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic move that underscores growing discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh has resigned, citing a disagreement with the party's direction.

Singh, through social media, announced his resignation addressed to BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, following his suspension over alleged 'anti-party' activities. The decision reflects ongoing tensions as Singh voices concerns over corruption and criminal influences within the party.

Entering politics in 2014 after a notable bureaucratic career, Singh has been an outspoken critic of party figures and their controversial dealings. He highlighted questionable collaborations, including a contentious power plant project, amplifying his calls for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025