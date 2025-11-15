Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

In a dramatic move that underscores growing discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh has resigned, citing a disagreement with the party's direction.

Singh, through social media, announced his resignation addressed to BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, following his suspension over alleged 'anti-party' activities. The decision reflects ongoing tensions as Singh voices concerns over corruption and criminal influences within the party.

Entering politics in 2014 after a notable bureaucratic career, Singh has been an outspoken critic of party figures and their controversial dealings. He highlighted questionable collaborations, including a contentious power plant project, amplifying his calls for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)