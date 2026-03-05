End of an Era: Nitish Kumar's Legacy in Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's Chief Minister for two decades, announced his decision to shift to the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of an illustrious political tenure. Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, lauded Kumar's governance, describing it as a 'golden chapter' in Bihar's history.

Marandi praised Kumar for his unparalleled contribution to pulling Bihar out of 'jungleraj', creating a legacy of integrity and stability. He expressed confidence that Kumar's experience will greatly benefit the Rajya Sabha and ensure his vision continues to shape the country's future.

Meanwhile, the JD(U)'s alliance with BJP faced criticism from JMM, questioning the political maneuvering that led to Kumar's departure. JMM saw it as an insult to the people's mandate, alleging a long-planned conspiracy to marginalize Kumar from the political mainstream.