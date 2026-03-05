Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Political Shift: A New Era in Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, is stepping down to join the Rajya Sabha, signaling a new political era in the state. His departure paves the way for a BJP-led government, while his potential successors, Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai, appear poised for leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:44 IST
Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader and Chief Minister of Bihar, has officially filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. This move could mark the end of his tenure as the longest-serving CM in the state's history, setting the stage for a new BJP-led government in the Hindi heartland.

Reacting to Kumar's decision, JD(U) party workers expressed discontent, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a political conspiracy. Meanwhile, Kumar assured the people of Bihar of his continued dedication to the state's development, emphasizing his intention to serve in the Rajya Sabha.

With Kumar's impending exit, speculation grows around his successor, with names like Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai emerging as potential candidates. The BJP is seemingly gearing up for a leadership transition in Bihar, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.

