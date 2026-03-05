Nitish Kumar's Political Shift: A New Era in Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader and Chief Minister of Bihar, has officially filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. This move could mark the end of his tenure as the longest-serving CM in the state's history, setting the stage for a new BJP-led government in the Hindi heartland.

Reacting to Kumar's decision, JD(U) party workers expressed discontent, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a political conspiracy. Meanwhile, Kumar assured the people of Bihar of his continued dedication to the state's development, emphasizing his intention to serve in the Rajya Sabha.

With Kumar's impending exit, speculation grows around his successor, with names like Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai emerging as potential candidates. The BJP is seemingly gearing up for a leadership transition in Bihar, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.