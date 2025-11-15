Left Menu

Suicide Sparks Political Controversy: BJP Ticket Denial Alleged

An RSS activist, Anand K Thampi, allegedly died by suicide after being denied a BJP ticket for local elections. Police discovered him hanging at his home. His social media statements blamed local BJP leaders. Thampi had sought support from Shiv Sena after the BJP's denial.

An RSS activist allegedly committed suicide after reportedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections, according to police sources.

The activist, identified as Anand K Thampi from Thrikkannapuram, was discovered dead in his home, prompting a police investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Thampi had openly expressed his disappointment on social media platforms about not finding his name on the BJP's candidate list, and subsequently announced his intention to run as an independent candidate.

