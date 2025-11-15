Suicide Sparks Political Controversy: BJP Ticket Denial Alleged

An RSS activist allegedly committed suicide after reportedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections, according to police sources.

The activist, identified as Anand K Thampi from Thrikkannapuram, was discovered dead in his home, prompting a police investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Thampi had openly expressed his disappointment on social media platforms about not finding his name on the BJP's candidate list, and subsequently announced his intention to run as an independent candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)