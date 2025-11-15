Congress Marches On: A Resilient Spirit Amid Setbacks

Despite recent electoral challenges, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala assured that the Congress Party remains a formidable force. Speaking at a party meeting, he emphasized their commitment to independent candidacies in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections across all 227 wards.

Chennithala cited the party's historical resilience, recalling the eras of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi when the Congress faced similar setbacks but rebounded stronger. Stressing the undying nature of the Congress ideology, he dismissed claims of the party's potential demise, highlighting its capacity for renewal.

With a focus on connecting with the youth and energizing the grassroots, Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal and Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad urged party workers not to be disheartened by the Bihar assembly results. They advocated for a spirited campaign ahead of the BMC polls, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's vision of a united, fear-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)