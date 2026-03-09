Left Menu

High Court Summons Records in Dual Citizenship Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The Allahabad High Court asks for records from the central government about a dual citizenship complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir challenges a court decision that dismissed his plea for an FIR. The controversy involves allegations under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:06 IST
High Court Summons Records in Dual Citizenship Case Against Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has demanded records from the central government as part of a dual citizenship investigation involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The request came during a hearing on a petition filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, who is challenging a lower court's decision that dismissed his plea for an FIR against Gandhi.

The Lucknow bench of the high court, under Justice Rajeev Singh, has escalated the matter slated for discussion on March 19. The earlier decision by the special MP/MLA court in Lucknow was deemed incompetent to rule on citizenship issues, prompting Shishir to seek intervention from the higher judiciary.

Accusations against Gandhi cover a range of legal instruments, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act. The central government, represented by counsel Raj Kumar Singh, was questioned about actions taken concerning Gandhi's alleged British citizenship, leading to a directive for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to produce related records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt
3
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
4
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026