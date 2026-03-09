High Court Summons Records in Dual Citizenship Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The Allahabad High Court has demanded records from the central government as part of a dual citizenship investigation involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The request came during a hearing on a petition filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, who is challenging a lower court's decision that dismissed his plea for an FIR against Gandhi.

The Lucknow bench of the high court, under Justice Rajeev Singh, has escalated the matter slated for discussion on March 19. The earlier decision by the special MP/MLA court in Lucknow was deemed incompetent to rule on citizenship issues, prompting Shishir to seek intervention from the higher judiciary.

Accusations against Gandhi cover a range of legal instruments, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act. The central government, represented by counsel Raj Kumar Singh, was questioned about actions taken concerning Gandhi's alleged British citizenship, leading to a directive for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to produce related records.

(With inputs from agencies.)