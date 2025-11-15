Left Menu

Electoral Revisions Ignite Political Firestorm in West Bengal

Governor C V Ananda Bose promotes the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to ensure fair elections, while Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee accuses him of harboring BJP criminals. The controversy heats up with a call for public inspection of the Raj Bhavan amid allegations of illegal arms storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:44 IST
In a controversial move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for electoral rolls as vital for a transparent election process. His assertion drew a fiery rebuke from Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, who accused Bose of harboring BJP criminals within the Raj Bhavan and equipping them with weapons.

Bose asserted that the SIR initiative aims to eradicate discrepancies and restore public trust in elections, with the recent Bihar elections serving as evidence of its acceptance. The Governor condemned violence and corruption, deeming them detrimental to fair elections, and emphasized the urgent need for their eradication to reclaim West Bengal's 'original glory.'

In a heated response, Banerjee labeled Bose as too incompetent and suggested that as long as he remains, no progress will occur in West Bengal. The governor's office responded by inviting Banerjee, media, and civil society to verify the allegations of illegal arms at Raj Bhavan, urging action from the Lok Sabha Speaker to investigate the claims.

