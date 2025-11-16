Political Strategy and Hindu Vote Bank in Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused non-BJP parties of appealing predominantly to the Muslim population in Telangana, aiming instead to consolidate Hindu voters into a substantial political force.

Addressing the Kapu community at a 'Karthika Vana Bhojanalu' event, Sanjay Kumar highlighted his goal of making the Hindu community a vital electoral consideration.

While emphasizing respect for all religions, Kumar praised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for encouraging Hindus to reconfirm their faith and urged community members to prioritize national interest.