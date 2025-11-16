Left Menu

Political Strategy and Hindu Vote Bank in Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused non-BJP parties of appeasing Muslims and expressed his aim to build a significant Hindu vote bank in Telangana. He reassured that his focus on Hindu unity does not insult other religions and praised Pawan Kalyan's influence in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:58 IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused non-BJP parties of appealing predominantly to the Muslim population in Telangana, aiming instead to consolidate Hindu voters into a substantial political force.

Addressing the Kapu community at a 'Karthika Vana Bhojanalu' event, Sanjay Kumar highlighted his goal of making the Hindu community a vital electoral consideration.

While emphasizing respect for all religions, Kumar praised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for encouraging Hindus to reconfirm their faith and urged community members to prioritize national interest.

