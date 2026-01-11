Controversy Erupts Over Hijab, Hindu PM Remarks in Indian Politics

In a political landscape increasingly charged with divisive rhetoric, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has taken issue with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent statement suggesting that a hijab-clad woman could one day ascend to the position of Prime Minister in India. Patel labeled the remark as 'an extreme statement' during a conversation with ANI, stressing that according to the Indian Constitution, eligibility for the highest office is not dictated by religious identity but rather constitutional provisions.

Owaisi had made the comment at an election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, as he underscored the inclusivity of India's Constitution, contrasting it with Pakistan's, which restricts the premiership to one religion. 'Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister,' he stated, expressing a personal dream of a hijab-clad woman leading the country someday.

Patel also spared no words for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who suggested that India, being a Hindu nation, is destined to always have a Hindu Prime Minister. Patel argued that the Constitution does not discriminate or endorse India as a Hindu nation, urging that the country's diverse identity be respected. The controversy comes ahead of key municipal elections in Maharashtra, potentially influencing voter sentiment.

