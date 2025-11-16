Left Menu

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

The failure of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in the Bihar assembly elections highlights the challenges faced by political 'startups' in India. While movie star-led parties in the South succeed occasionally, northern counterparts like Jan Suraaj struggle against established parties in India's politically cluttered environment.

Updated: 16-11-2025 15:12 IST
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party's debacle in the Bihar elections underscores the struggles of political 'startups' in India, where new parties rarely survive the fierce political competition.

Despite initial media attention and public buzz, parties like Jan Suraaj often fail to make substantial electoral inroads, vanishing without a trace after disappointing performances.

In contrast, southern Indian political startups led by film stars manage to resonate with voters, capitalizing on the celebrity appeal to establish a foothold in regional politics.

