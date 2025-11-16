Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party's debacle in the Bihar elections underscores the struggles of political 'startups' in India, where new parties rarely survive the fierce political competition.

Despite initial media attention and public buzz, parties like Jan Suraaj often fail to make substantial electoral inroads, vanishing without a trace after disappointing performances.

In contrast, southern Indian political startups led by film stars manage to resonate with voters, capitalizing on the celebrity appeal to establish a foothold in regional politics.