Nitin Nabin Steps Down as Bihar Assembly Member for Rajya Sabha Role
BJP national president Nitin Nabin has resigned from the Bihar Assembly following his election to the Rajya Sabha. His resignation was submitted by state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi and accepted by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar. Nabin expressed his commitment to continue contributing to the Bankipur constituency and Bihar in his new role.
- Country:
- India
BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from his position as a member of the Bihar Assembly on Monday, just two weeks after securing a seat in the Rajya Sabha. State BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, who confirmed its acceptance.
The resignation is indicative of Nabin's progression from state to national politics, a transition further reflected by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also stepped down from the state legislative council on the same day. Both leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.
In a statement posted earlier, Nabin reminisced about his two-decade-long dedication to the Bankipur constituency, a legacy of his late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha. He reassured constituents of his continued commitment to Bihar's development in his new parliamentary role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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