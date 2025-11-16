Left Menu

Chile's Election Drama: Left vs. Right in Showdown Over Public Security

Chile's presidential election sees left-wing and right-wing candidates, Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast, focusing on public insecurity, driven by fears over organized crime and immigration. With mandatory voting reintroduced, the election could see Jara win the initial round but face challenges in a runoff. Voter behavior is uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:56 IST
Chileans cast their votes on Sunday in a highly anticipated presidential and parliamentary election. The contest leans towards the hard right, with candidates focusing on public insecurities driven by organized crime and immigration anxieties.

Among the candidates, Jeannette Jara, a former labor minister and a member of the communist party, stands in stark contrast with José Antonio Kast, an ultraconservative lawyer. However, both are forced to center their campaigns around combating crime, reflecting the voters' primary concern.

This election reintroduces mandatory voting for the first time since 2012. Analysts are keenly watching the impact of newly registered voters, including immigrants, on the election outcome. The stakes are high, with Chile also voting to renew its Congress, in a climate charged with economic concerns and social security debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

