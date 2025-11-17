Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal
Ecuadorians rejected proposals to reinstate foreign military bases and rewrite the constitution in a Sunday referendum. Partial results indicated 60% opposed the foreign base proposal, while 61% rejected convening a constitutional assembly. President Daniel Noboa supported both measures as essential for battling organized crime.
- Ecuador
Ecuador rejected a proposal to reinstate foreign military bases and another to convene an assembly to rewrite the constitution in a Sunday referendum.
Partial vote counts indicated 60% opposition to the foreign military bases and 61% against constitutional revisions.
The losses mark a setback for President Daniel Noboa, who had endorsed both initiatives, citing them as vital tools against organized crime.
