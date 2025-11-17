Left Menu

West Bengal Political Tensions Surge with Allegations of Arming BJP Workers

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh demands an investigation following TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's claim that BJP workers are receiving arms at West Bengal's Raj Bhavan. Banerjee implicates the governor in providing weapons, sparking a clash of allegations. Governor Bose has challenged Banerjee's assertions, questioning his intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:33 IST
West Bengal Political Tensions Surge with Allegations of Arming BJP Workers
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing heightened tensions as BJP leader Dilip Ghosh calls for a probe into TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's assertions concerning the distribution of arms at Raj Bhavan to BJP supporters. Ghosh criticized Banerjee's remarks, considering them unexpected from a senior lawyer and MP, arguing they menace democratic principles.

In his allegations, Banerjee accused Governor Bose of harboring BJP affiliates at Raj Bhavan and equipping them for attacks on TMC members. Addressing these claims in Hooghly, he suggested that the governor's actions exacerbate West Bengal's political strife.

Governor CV Ananda Bose rebuffed the assertions, describing the search for arms at Raj Bhavan as futile. He challenged Banerjee to substantiate his claims, questioning whether they signal distrust in law enforcement or are symptomatic of intra-party discord within the TMC. Such accusations, Bose noted, have severe ramifications for the state's law enforcement credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India
2
SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in...

 India
3
Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

 India
4
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measures for compensating illegal tree felling.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025