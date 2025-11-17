West Bengal Political Tensions Surge with Allegations of Arming BJP Workers

The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing heightened tensions as BJP leader Dilip Ghosh calls for a probe into TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's assertions concerning the distribution of arms at Raj Bhavan to BJP supporters. Ghosh criticized Banerjee's remarks, considering them unexpected from a senior lawyer and MP, arguing they menace democratic principles.

In his allegations, Banerjee accused Governor Bose of harboring BJP affiliates at Raj Bhavan and equipping them for attacks on TMC members. Addressing these claims in Hooghly, he suggested that the governor's actions exacerbate West Bengal's political strife.

Governor CV Ananda Bose rebuffed the assertions, describing the search for arms at Raj Bhavan as futile. He challenged Banerjee to substantiate his claims, questioning whether they signal distrust in law enforcement or are symptomatic of intra-party discord within the TMC. Such accusations, Bose noted, have severe ramifications for the state's law enforcement credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)