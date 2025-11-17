NDA Triumphs in Bihar: BJP Expresses Gratitude and Promises Growth

In a sweeping victory, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a commanding three-fourths majority by winning 202 out of 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. This marks the NDA's second time crossing the 200-seat threshold, reminiscent of its performance in the 2010 polls.

BJP leaders, including Ram Kripal Yadav and Shahnawaz Hussain, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar for their trust and support in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav affirmed the alliance's commitment to bolstering Bihar's growth trajectory under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the days ahead, a BJP Legislature Party meeting is set to finalize its leadership and complete the government's formation by November 21. Meanwhile, opposition parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress faced significant setbacks, with the Mahagathbandhan coalition securing just 35 seats. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Bahujan Samaj Party also gained a foothold, winning five and one seat respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)