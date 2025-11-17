Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death: A Shocking Verdict

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been handed a death sentence in absentia by a special tribunal. The ruling holds her accountable for 'crimes against humanity' during last year's widespread protests against her government.

Living in India since her regime's overthrow on August 5, 2022, Hasina, aged 78, was deemed a fugitive by the International Crimes Tribunal before the sentence was passed. The tribunal claimed with certainty that Hasina orchestrated the crackdown on student-led protests in Bangladesh from July 15 to August 15, 2022.

The UN previously estimated that the violent unrest, labeled the July Uprising, resulted in around 1,400 deaths. Hasina was found guilty of sanctioning deadly force, inciting violence through inflammatory rhetoric, and approving operations leading to multiple student deaths in Dhaka and nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)