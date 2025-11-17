Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death: A Shocking Verdict

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal for her role in the deadly crackdown on protests in July last year. Living in India since her government was overthrown, Hasina was declared a fugitive before this sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:28 IST
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death: A Shocking Verdict
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been handed a death sentence in absentia by a special tribunal. The ruling holds her accountable for 'crimes against humanity' during last year's widespread protests against her government.

Living in India since her regime's overthrow on August 5, 2022, Hasina, aged 78, was deemed a fugitive by the International Crimes Tribunal before the sentence was passed. The tribunal claimed with certainty that Hasina orchestrated the crackdown on student-led protests in Bangladesh from July 15 to August 15, 2022.

The UN previously estimated that the violent unrest, labeled the July Uprising, resulted in around 1,400 deaths. Hasina was found guilty of sanctioning deadly force, inciting violence through inflammatory rhetoric, and approving operations leading to multiple student deaths in Dhaka and nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025