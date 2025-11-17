Left Menu

RJD in Crisis: Electoral Defeat and Family Feud

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, plans to meet newly elected MLAs to discuss the party's strategy after a significant loss in recent Bihar elections. The RJD, embroiled in family disputes, faces criticism for its treatment of female members. Amidst tensions, Lalu Prasad's daughters have chosen silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:37 IST
RJD in Crisis: Electoral Defeat and Family Feud
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of RJD's disappointing performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav is slated to convene with newly elected MLAs to map the party's future trajectory, insiders disclosed.

The INDIA bloc's dismal show against the victorious NDA, which clinched 202 out of 243 seats, prompted Yadav to reevaluate strategies, especially in light of internal familial discord.

Family tensions escalated when Rohini Acharya publicly severed ties, blaming her brother's aides for the debacle while lambasting the treatment of female family members, highlighting fractures in the political dynasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025