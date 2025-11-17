RJD in Crisis: Electoral Defeat and Family Feud
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, plans to meet newly elected MLAs to discuss the party's strategy after a significant loss in recent Bihar elections. The RJD, embroiled in family disputes, faces criticism for its treatment of female members. Amidst tensions, Lalu Prasad's daughters have chosen silence.
In the wake of RJD's disappointing performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav is slated to convene with newly elected MLAs to map the party's future trajectory, insiders disclosed.
The INDIA bloc's dismal show against the victorious NDA, which clinched 202 out of 243 seats, prompted Yadav to reevaluate strategies, especially in light of internal familial discord.
Family tensions escalated when Rohini Acharya publicly severed ties, blaming her brother's aides for the debacle while lambasting the treatment of female family members, highlighting fractures in the political dynasty.
