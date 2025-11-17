Left Menu

BJP's Rising Strength: A Historic Climb in State Assemblies

The BJP has achieved its highest-ever strength in state legislative assemblies with 1,654 seats and aims to cross 1,800 in two years. Party leader Amit Malviya highlighted the BJP's growth from 1,035 seats in 2014, contrasting its struggle-driven rise with the Congress's past legacy-based success.

  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a historic milestone on Monday, achieving its strongest presence in state legislative assemblies to date. With current figures at 1,654 seats, the party is confident of surpassing 1,800 within two years, reflecting significant growth since 2014.

Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, shared on X the annual growth data of BJP Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), emphasizing the party's consistent progress. He noted the BJP's rise through persistent efforts across states, distinguishing it from the Congress which relied heavily on its historical legacy.

Malviya pointed out that while the Congress peaked with a massive sympathy wave in 1985, the BJP's climb has been hard-earned, state by state. The BJP now eyes the future optimistically, asserting that meaningful efforts and work commitment propel true success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

