Supreme Court's Deadline Puts Telangana Speaker on Notice Over MLA Defections

The Supreme Court has intensified scrutiny on Telangana's political landscape by mandating swift action on disqualification pleas against 10 rebel BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress party. BJP leaders, including N Ramchander Rao and NV Subhash, have applauded this judicial move, aligning it with anti-defection laws.

BJP officials have voiced their demand for immediate action from Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, criticizing any delays that contravene anti-defection measures as stipulated by the Tenth Schedule. NV Subhash emphasized that the defectors, elected on BRS symbols, should resign and seek a fresh mandate.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's stern warning to the Speaker underlines the urgency, specifying a one-week deadline to address the disqualification pleas. The Court's intervention follows a contempt plea, intensifying pressure on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to adhere to constitutional responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)