Political Divisions Over Kashmir Policies in India

The BJP launched a scathing critique against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after she connected a deadly blast in Delhi to the prevailing political climate in the Union Territory. Party spokespersons judged her remarks as both 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous.'

The car bomb attack near Red Fort, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives, was claimed by Mufti to signify nationwide insecurity and was a direct consequence of the administration's flawed policies in Jammu and Kashmir. She pointedly questioned the effectiveness of the BJP's promises to secure the region.

BJP representatives countered by accusing political dynasties and regional parties of maintaining an ecosystem of radicalization to uphold their power. Concerns were also raised about the National Conference's history of corruption, with calls for governmental transparency and greater accountability.

