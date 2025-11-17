Political Divisions Over Kashmir Policies in India
The BJP criticized former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for attributing a Delhi blast to government policies in the territory. Mufti's comments were deemed irresponsible, accusing regional parties of fostering instability. Allegations of corruption against the National Conference further fueled political tensions.
- Country:
- India
The BJP launched a scathing critique against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after she connected a deadly blast in Delhi to the prevailing political climate in the Union Territory. Party spokespersons judged her remarks as both 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous.'
The car bomb attack near Red Fort, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives, was claimed by Mufti to signify nationwide insecurity and was a direct consequence of the administration's flawed policies in Jammu and Kashmir. She pointedly questioned the effectiveness of the BJP's promises to secure the region.
BJP representatives countered by accusing political dynasties and regional parties of maintaining an ecosystem of radicalization to uphold their power. Concerns were also raised about the National Conference's history of corruption, with calls for governmental transparency and greater accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks
PDP Urges Dialogue Over Division: Aftermath of Delhi Blast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 9700 cr projects in Dediapada in Gujarat.
India's New DPDP Rules: A Paradigm Shift in Data Protection
DPDP Rules: Shaping the Future of Data Privacy