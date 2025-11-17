Britain's Asylum Overhaul: A New Refugee Policy Era

The UK government announced major changes to its asylum policy on Monday, aiming to stem the rise of the populist Reform UK party and address the system's abuses. New measures include temporary refugee status and accelerated deportations for those entering illegally, outlined by Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted that the current asylum regime acts as a pull factor. Under the new policy, refugees must wait 20 years to settle permanently. Visa bans threaten Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo unless they accept returns of illegal migrants and criminals.

Immigration has become a top political issue recently, with arrivals by small boats from France symbolizing illegal entry. Mahmood's proposals face party opposition as critics argue they may foster divisiveness. However, the policy intends to prevent abuse, citing over 109,000 asylum applications in the past year alone.

