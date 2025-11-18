Global Unity: Navigating G20 Summit Challenges Without the US

The United States has requested that no declaration be adopted at the upcoming G20 Global Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, a decision not solely reliant on South Africa, the current presidency holder, according to G20 Sherpa Xolisa Mabhongo.

Mabhongo noted that, despite the US's absence and their preference for no declaration, the presidency follows the collective view of all G20 members. He assured that the ongoing discussions among other countries have been positive and cooperative, indicating a meaningful outcome by the Summit's end.

Addressing concerns that South Africa's agenda was overwhelming, Mabhongo explained the prerogative of each year's presidency to focus on strategic issues, including debt and energy transitions. South Africa's agenda aims to address these amid the context of broader G20 priorities that will extend beyond its term.