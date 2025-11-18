Left Menu

Global Unity: Navigating G20 Summit Challenges Without the US

The US opted out of contributing to a declaration at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, highlighting the collective decision-making of G20 members. South African Sherpa Xolisa Mabhongo emphasized the group’s commitment to cooperative outcomes and reiterated the presidency's prerogative to set agendas, focusing on various global priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The United States has requested that no declaration be adopted at the upcoming G20 Global Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, a decision not solely reliant on South Africa, the current presidency holder, according to G20 Sherpa Xolisa Mabhongo.

Mabhongo noted that, despite the US's absence and their preference for no declaration, the presidency follows the collective view of all G20 members. He assured that the ongoing discussions among other countries have been positive and cooperative, indicating a meaningful outcome by the Summit's end.

Addressing concerns that South Africa's agenda was overwhelming, Mabhongo explained the prerogative of each year's presidency to focus on strategic issues, including debt and energy transitions. South Africa's agenda aims to address these amid the context of broader G20 priorities that will extend beyond its term.

