Trump Pushes for Tougher Action on Drug Cartels

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for intensified actions against drug cartels and narcotics production in Mexico and Colombia. He stopped short of announcing direct U.S. military intervention, yet emphasized the need for more aggressive tactics.

Trump has already stepped up efforts against maritime drug trafficking by authorizing more forceful interdiction operations and granting U.S. forces expanded authority to disable or sink vessels suspected of carrying narcotics.

In an Oval Office event, Trump suggested potential ground strikes in Mexico, stating, 'OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs.' He also raised the possibility of targeting cocaine laboratories in Colombia, expressing personal willingness to eliminate them to save lives.

