Left Menu

Nitish tries to touch PM’s feet at Patna airport

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:09 IST
Nitish tries to touch PM’s feet at Patna airport
  • Country:
  • India

Apparently overcome by gratitude, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday when he was in the state capital to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony.

A video has gone viral in which Kumar can be seen trying to touch the feet of Modi, at the airport here, only to be held up firmly by his shoulders by the PM, who clutched both hands of the JD(U) supremo and uttered a few niceties before climbing up the airstairs of his plane.

Many social media users recounted similar behaviour by Kumar, who is barely a few months younger than the PM, at a rally during last year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) chief, who is the longest serving CM of the state, retained the post despite the BJP outperforming his party in the recently held assembly polls, which saw the NDA winning a brute majority.

The ruling coalition's victory has been attributed to the charisma of the two septuagenarians, both of whom boast of an excellent track record in terms of governance, especially with respect to measures taken for empowerment of women, who came out to vote in unprecedented numbers in the Bihar polls.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025