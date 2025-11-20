DMK-led alliance stages demonstration against Centre rejecting Metrorail project for Coimbatore

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Thursday staged a protest here against the Centre for rejecting the proposed Metrorail project to the textile town.

Led by former minister and senior DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, the alliance members raised slogans criticising the BJP-led government for refusing to approve the ambitious project.

The protest was held following the announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin on November 19 that the Centre has rejected its proposed Metrorail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai 'on flimsy grounds'.

The Secular Progressive Alliance comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

A similar protest has been scheduled by the DMK and its alliance parties in Madurai on November 21.

In a social media post on November 19, Stalin said, ''The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for Temple City Madurai and for South India's Manchester, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds. A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union #BJP treats #Tamil Nadu's democratic choice as a reason to take revenge.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)