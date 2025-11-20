Zelenskiy will talk with Trump in coming days after receiving peace plan, his office says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has received the draft of a U.S. plan to revive a diplomatic end to the war, and will discuss the "key points required to achieve peace" in the coming days with President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy's office said on Thursday.
"We are ready now, as before, to work constructively with the American side, as well as with our partners in Europe and around the world so that the outcome is peace," a statement published on Telegram said.
