Left Menu

Minor mineral smuggling in Odisha under BJP patronage, alleges BJD

Two days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told district collectors to take stringent measures to curb smuggling of minor minerals, opposition BJD on Thursday alleged that sand theft goes on under the patronage of the BJP government.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:30 IST
Minor mineral smuggling in Odisha under BJP patronage, alleges BJD
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told district collectors to take stringent measures to curb smuggling of minor minerals, opposition BJD on Thursday alleged that sand theft goes on under the patronage of the BJP government. The allegation was made by BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a press conference here. ''At a recently held district collectors' conference, the CM issued directions to stop sand theft, which means there is growth of minor mineral smuggling in the state,'' Mohanty said. While the BJD accused BJP leaders and ministers of being involved in sand theft, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also alleged that a particular BJP-backed Independent MLA has been earning crores by indulging in sand smuggling. The BJD leader said, ''The smuggling of minor minerals, including sand, is evident from the fact that the state's revenue collection in this sector has significantly declined. While the state received Rs 1,485 crore revenue from minor minerals in 2023-24 fiscal, the amount has drastically come down to Rs 600 crore in 2024-25 fiscal.'' He alleged that minor mineral theft has increased under the encouragement of BJP leaders and ministers, and sand has become a rare commodity in the state. Sand prices have increased unnecessarily, causing a rise in construction costs, he said. ''We demand a clarification from the chief minister on the alleged involvement of BJP leaders and two ministers in sand smuggling,'' the BJD said in a statement. BJP was yet to react to the BJD's allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global
2
Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's wishes

Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's ...

 India
3
Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

 India
4
REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nuclear power plant

REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nucle...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025