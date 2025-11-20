Minor mineral smuggling in Odisha under BJP patronage, alleges BJD

Two days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told district collectors to take stringent measures to curb smuggling of minor minerals, opposition BJD on Thursday alleged that sand theft goes on under the patronage of the BJP government. The allegation was made by BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a press conference here. ''At a recently held district collectors' conference, the CM issued directions to stop sand theft, which means there is growth of minor mineral smuggling in the state,'' Mohanty said. While the BJD accused BJP leaders and ministers of being involved in sand theft, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also alleged that a particular BJP-backed Independent MLA has been earning crores by indulging in sand smuggling. The BJD leader said, ''The smuggling of minor minerals, including sand, is evident from the fact that the state's revenue collection in this sector has significantly declined. While the state received Rs 1,485 crore revenue from minor minerals in 2023-24 fiscal, the amount has drastically come down to Rs 600 crore in 2024-25 fiscal.'' He alleged that minor mineral theft has increased under the encouragement of BJP leaders and ministers, and sand has become a rare commodity in the state. Sand prices have increased unnecessarily, causing a rise in construction costs, he said. ''We demand a clarification from the chief minister on the alleged involvement of BJP leaders and two ministers in sand smuggling,'' the BJD said in a statement. BJP was yet to react to the BJD's allegations.

